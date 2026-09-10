Samantha Ruth Prabhu, 39, Shares Why Her Pregnancy Was A "Surprise"

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently busy preparing for her baby. The actor confirmed her pregnancy in June 2026 and is reportedly set to welcome her first child with husband Raj Nidimoru in December.

During the success meet of Maa Inti Bangaram, the actor shared that she would be going on maternity leave but promised her fans that she would return with more hits. Interestingly, in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she confessed that she found out about her pregnancy while shooting Thassadiya for the film.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is "Excited" About Embracing Parenthood

Speaking about parenthood, Samantha Ruth Prabhu said, "Both Raj and I reached a place where we were okay with, 'Maybe we can't have kids. Maybe we will.' I was okay with either. I was fine and so was he. This (pregnancy) is a surprise."

She further shared that she was shooting Thassadiya when she found out that she was pregnant and had to remain energetic and perform the dance steps while experiencing sickness and other early symptoms of pregnancy.

"I guess, everything just aligned. Now, I am truly excited," she added.

Samantha noted that when a couple decides to embrace parenthood, everyone tells them that having a child can change everything in life. "I think I am ready for that," she added.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu On Her Illness

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has always been open about her autoimmune condition, Myositis, with which she was diagnosed in 2022. In her health podcast, she called it a "harrowing experience".

Reflecting on it today, she said, "As an actor, you build confidence. You learn to build confidence. When you walk into any room, people assume that you belong there because you exude that confidence."

She added that confidence is built over time through how you dress, your diet and fitness routine, and exercise. It does not happen overnight. However, when she fell sick, it affected her deeply.

"I felt such a loss of identity. I felt like I had no control," the actor shared, only to later realise that she did have control over how she reacted to it. "I don't have to fake confidence, but there are other lessons that I need to learn along the way, which include resilience, faith, and hope," Samantha added.

She added that her illness taught her valuable life lessons and that everything got better after that. "My life, my performance, everything got more real," Samantha noted.

Also Read | How Samantha Ruth Prabhu, 39, Is Strength Training During Her Pregnancy