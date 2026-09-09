Kareena Kapoor Channels Jaisalmer's Royal Charm In Ritu Kumar's Couture Collection

Kareena Kapoor and Ritu Kumar share a personal connection. So, when the Bollywood diva stepped in to collaborate with the ace designer, it felt more than just another fashion campaign. After years of friendship and professional collaboration, Kareena Kapoor became the muse for Ritu Kumar's latest couture collection.

On Instagram, stylist Rhea Kapoor shared some striking photographs from the campaign, and each look told a story rooted in culture, heritage, and rich craftsmanship. The first look featured a black-and-rust Mehroz bodysuit paired with a dramatic matching cape.

The fitted bodysuit came with a high neckline and a structured, corset-like bodice that was richly patterned with intricate rust, brown, muted green, and gold motifs, giving the western silhouette an Indian character.

The most striking addition to the look was a floor-length, fluid cape that draped dramatically from the shoulders and trailed around the body. It featured elaborate paisley-inspired patterns, ornate borders, and metallic detailing, as well as intricate embroidery.

The second look featured a shimmering gold V-neck kurta which the actress paired with a regal black and gold Ziba jacket featuring intricate motifs in golden threads. Kareena Kapoor paired the look with a pair of custom artisanal jeans created in collaboration with Rhea Kapoor and Label Ritu Kumar's current creative director Amrish Kumar. The jeans were adorned with matching golden embroidery, which was drawn from a motif found on an old man's sherwani from the house's archives.

Another striking look from the campaign was a Jaisalmer jacket and skirt inspired by the architectural heritage of Rajasthan. The fitted jacket and pencil skirt were adorned with traditional block prints in vibrant red, yellow, and green colours. The entire piece featured intricate aari, tikki, and zardori embroidery, showcasing over 600 hours of artisanal craftsmanship.

Another look takes the collection into more vintage territory. Kareena wore a peach-coloured multi-pitch patch saree and styled it with a full-sleeve, corset-style V-neck blouse, adding a regal charm to the look.

She also wore a beige gold coat gown that came with a deep sweetheart neckline, a long train and a fluid-draped coat covered in paisley motifs and zardozi work. The final outfit of the collection featured a structured mirror-work jacket that Kareena paired with a flared skirt and matching tunic underneath. The metallic embroidery and geometric pattern further added a contemporary touch to the whole look.

The jewellery, meanwhile, was kept relatively restrained, with cool and warm tones and hints of colours allowing the heavily worked outfits to do most of the talking.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Makes A Statement In An Archival Versace Suit At Daayra Trailer Launch