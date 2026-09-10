"Just Internet Doing Its Thing": Samay Raina Shuts Down Dating Rumours With Sharon Verma

Samay Raina dismissed rumours that he is dating Sharon Verma during an AMA session yesterday. Sharon Verma, who first appeared as a contestant on Season 1 of India's Got Latent, recently returned to the show as a panellist for Season 2.

Her light-hearted exchanges with comedian Samay Raina sparked speculation among viewers that the two might be dating. However, Samay has now put those rumours to rest.

On Wednesday, Samay hosted an Instagram AMA session and invited followers to ask only genuine questions. When a fan asked whether he is dating Sharon Verma, he responded, "No, brother, just internet doing its thing." Take a look:

Besides this, the episode also sparked discussion around a few jokes exchanged between the panelists. In the episode, featuring Orry, Archana Puran Singh, Nishant Suri, Sharon Verma, and Samay Raina, one segment saw Samay and Sharon trade a series of jokes about each other's backgrounds.

Sharon joked that she had appeared on the show as a contestant a few years earlier but was now judging contestants, while Samay was still sitting in the same seat.

Reacting to the remark, Samay laughed and said he loved everything Sharon had done since appearing on Season 1 of India's Got Latent. He then joked, "Sharon is so Bihari that she thinks 'Ebola' means someone said something." The comment was a play on language and pronunciation stereotypes often associated with Bihar.

Sharon then took the exchange a step further by drawing a comparison between getting high and stone-pelting in Kashmir, a region that has experienced periods of unrest over the years. In response, Samay said, "Samay is so Kashmiri that he loves getting 'stoned'."

In an apparent reference to migration from Bihar to Maharashtra in search of employment, Samay added, "Sharon Verma is a Bihari who came to Mumbai looking for a job. Just Bihari things."

Sharon responded, "At least I left my state by choice."

The remark appeared to reference the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley during the insurgency of the early 1990s.



Also Read: Kailash Kher Speaks Out Amid Samay Raina's India's Got Latent 2 Row Over Bihari And Kashmiri Pandit 'Jokes'