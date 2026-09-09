"Good Nutrition Isn't About Rigid Rules": Mira Kapoor Reveals Her Food Philosophy For Misha And Zain

Mira Kapoor believes that small habits practised consistently over the years yield measurable and desirable results. She wrote this in the caption of one of her posts. Over the years, her fans have witnessed her building Akind and Dhun Wellness, brick by brick. She has remained consistent with her beauty and wellness routines and, most importantly, has kept sharing glimpses of her regimen with her fans.

But beyond entrepreneurship, wellness plays an important role in her family life as well. The mother of two told NDTV that she has been introducing healthy habits to her children, Misha and Zain, from a young age.

Mira Kapoor, who is associated with SunBridge Consumers for their recent campaign on children's nutrition, opened up about how she navigates her children's requests for fast food and shared the childhood favourite dishes she ensures are part of Misha and Zain's meals as well.

Mira Kapoor On Good Nutrition

"For us, good nutrition isn't about rigid rules or perfect meals. It's about balance, variety, and consistency over time," Mira said, explaining that every meal has room for something wholesome, whether that's a vegetable, a lentil, a whole grain, or good hydration, without turning food into a source of stress.

She added that good nutrition also means listening to one's body and, as a mother, to your children's bodies, rather than chasing what others define as "ideal". At her home, she does not follow strict dietary rules but has been building an environment where healthy eating is the norm.

"At the end of the day, I'd rather my children grow up with a positive relationship with food than a perfect plate," the wellness advocate shared.

Mira Kapoor's Non-Negotiables When It Comes To Her Children's Meals

While Mira does not believe in restricting her children to a strict diet, she does have non-negotiables for them.

"First, every meal should be balanced. I try to make sure there's a mix of food groups on the plate rather than relying on just one thing, even on hectic days. Second, I focus on consistency over extremes. One indulgent meal or one 'perfect' meal doesn't define a child's health. It's the pattern over weeks and months that actually matters, so I don't stress over any single meal. And third, hydration is completely non-negotiable for me," she shared with NDTV.

The entrepreneur's goal isn't to control every bite but to create an environment where nutritious choices are appealing.

How Mira Kapoor Navigates Requests For Fast Foods

Whether kids or adults, fast food appeals to everyone. Fried, salty, and packed with flavour, it is loved by many despite its health drawbacks.

Hence, when Mira's children ask for chips, chocolates, and fast food, she does not say no. She believes that moderation works far better than outright restriction. "In my experience, the more you forbid something, the more exciting and desirable it becomes to a child. It almost guarantees they'll want it even more. So in our house, treats absolutely have a place, but they're positioned as part of an overall balanced lifestyle rather than an everyday expectation or a reward," she revealed.

She even speaks to Misha and Zain about how different foods make them feel energised or sluggish. The beauty influencer also shared that she tries to swap in healthier versions of things that her children love, such as cleaner condiments, sauces, and jams, so that they don't feel like they're missing out on something.

"Ultimately, I want them to develop good judgment around food that they'll carry with them, not just obedience to a set of restrictions," she added.

Mira Kapoor's Childhood Dish That Is A Part Of Her Children's Meals

Irrespective of the generation, a large part of parenting is sharing values with children that parents grew up with. It's the same with Mira. "Some of my happiest childhood memories are tied to simple, home-cooked Indian meals, and I really want to pass that on to my children. Khichdi is probably our biggest staple. It's comforting, easy to digest, endlessly versatile, and honestly works for almost any mood or season," she shared.

The businesswoman shared that apart from khichdi, she makes sure that ingredients like ghee, seasonal vegetables, homemade curd, and lentils are a part of her family's everyday meals.

"What I love about traditional Indian food is that it was built around seasonality, balance, and nourishment long before 'wellness' became a buzzword. There's real wisdom in those everyday habits that our grandparents just took for granted. I see it as my responsibility to keep that continuity alive for my children, even as our lives look very different from how I grew up," she added.

Mira Kapoor's Advice For Parents Trying To Achieve Perfection

With parenthood also comes guilt. It's a packaged deal. Whenever a child falls ill, gets hurt, or does not eat their meal, parents, especially mothers, often blame themselves and feel that they have not lived up to their expectations.

Mira Kapoor's advice is to let go of the idea that parenting is a nutrition exam you can fail. "Children don't need perfect meals to thrive. They need consistency, love, and a positive environment around food. I always tell parents to zoom out and look at patterns over weeks and months rather than obsessing over any single meal or day," she said.

The entrepreneur added that when guilt creeps in, it takes away the joy of family mealtimes. "My advice is to focus on creating positive experiences around food, offer variety without pressure, and quietly work in cleaner or healthier alternatives where you can, without turning it into a big deal," she suggested.

Mira Kapoor concluded by saying that healthy habits are built gradually and imperfectly, not overnight and certainly not through guilt.

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