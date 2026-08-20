Influencer Shares How She Lost 9 Kg In 8 Weeks: Boiled Eggs, Strength Training And 10,000 Steps

Weight loss journeys often look different for everyone, but they can offer motivation to those trying to build healthier, more consistent habits. One woman's physical transformation has caught attention after she managed to lose 9 kg in only 56 days, bringing her weight down from 75 kg to 66 kg.

Posting a video on Instagram, a content creator named Tanya Singh shared details of her daily diet and workout routine, giving followers a glimpse into the habits she followed during those eight weeks. From what she ate throughout the day to the exercises she incorporated into her routine, her routine heavily relied on consistency and discipline rather than quick fixes.

She started her day with four boiled eggs before heading to the gym. “I've been eating boiled eggs for almost every single day since the start of this challenge,” she revealed, adding that she is trying to find new egg recipes to add to her diet because she wants to make her healthy eating sustainable.

At the gym, she did a back and abs workout. She started by walking on the treadmill to warm up and then did some bodyweight and strength training exercises, including inverted rows, forearm planks, barbell bent-over rows and Romanian deadlifts, among other exercises.

For lunch, she chose to have two rotis, some bhindi, a bowl of rajma, and some sliced cucumber and carrots on the side. This balanced plate provides complex carbs and high plant protein, as well as fibre and vitamins, while keeping the calories controlled.

She then had a plate full of egg bhurji with vegetables before heading out for a shoot. This low-calorie, high-protein meal is excellent for weight loss, as it keeps her full for a longer period of time.

In the evening, she went to play golf, and by the time she got back home, it was time for dinner. For the last meal of the day, she had four roasted chicken leg pieces with onion and green chutney. By the end of the day, she had also completed 10,000 steps.

Also Read | From 10,000 Steps To 8 Hours Of Sleep: Woman Reveals How She Lost 20 Kg