Prince Harry And Meghan Markle To Return To UK. A Look At Their $21 Million Montecito Mansion

After six years away from royal duties, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly returning to the UK. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are setting up their new non-royal home outside London, according to The Sun.

Their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, have already been enrolled for the new school year at a British school beginning in September. King Charles is aware of the move, and the couple reportedly have no plans to resume their royal duties.

However, before they shift to the UK, here is a look inside their $21 million Montecito mansion, where they have spent the last six years.

Inside Harry And Meghan's $21 Million Montecito Mansion Ahead Of Their UK Return

According to Harper's Bazaar, after the couple left their British residence, Frogmore Cottage, in 2020 and moved to the US, they chose a $21 million, 16-bedroom estate in Montecito, California.

When Meghan Markle announced With Love, Meghan, her Netflix series, several people assumed that it had been filmed in her Montecito mansion. However, the Duchess of Sussex told People, "I wanted to protect that safe haven."

"We're a close-knit family, and I love those moments - putting Lili down for a nap, having lunch together, having sacred time together at the end of the day. Our kitchen is where Mama just cooks for the family, and with a crew of 80-plus people, that's a lot of people to have in your house!" she added.

She further shared that she decided to rent a nearby estate with architecture similar to her own home. According to photos that have gone viral over the years, the mansion features lush, manicured lawns, a rose garden, a large private pool, a tennis court, a chicken coop, and a spacious terrace. The entire property is nestled among trees and greenery.

Speaking to The Cut in 2022, Meghan described her home as "calm and healing" which had ultimately made her "feel free", hinting at the rift with the Royals that the couple talked about in their Netflix documentary, titled Harry & Meghan.

"We did everything we could to get this house," she said, adding, "Because you walk in and go ... Joy. And exhale. And calm. It's healing. You feel free."

The Suits star also revealed that she and Prince Harry initially saw the property only from the outside. When they first moved to the US, they were without jobs and felt that owning the Montecito mansion was beyond their reach.

The couple reportedly fell in love with the estate, purchased it shortly afterwards, and made it their home with their two children after settling in California.

The mansion reportedly offers plenty of space for the children to grow up. It includes a library, home office, gym, sauna, arcade, games room, five-car garage, and wine cellar.

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