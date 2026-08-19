'Separate Bedrooms': Jasmine Bhasin Shares The Secret To Her 6-Year Relationship With Aly Goni

Every relationship goes through similar stages at different points in life, but what matters is how two people navigate hurdles, cherish each other's company, and stand by each other through various phases.

Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni have been together for around six years. From attending weddings together to hosting friends and family, they are often spotted giving couple goals. In a recent interview with Curly Tales, Jasmine Bhasin shared the secret to their happy relationship and the lessons she has learned over the years.

Why Jasmine Bhasin And Aly Goni Have Separate Rooms In The Same House

During the candid chat, Jasmine Bhasin revealed that she and Aly, while living in the same house, have separate rooms. Speaking about it, she said, "I think it is very important to have your own space because sometimes, you pack up late or have an early call time. You do not want that exhaustion to affect your partner."

She added that both of them need space sometimes, and it was a well-thought-out decision. More than anything else, she and Aly are happy about it.

Relationship Lessons

Jasmine also opened up about the relationship lessons she has learned over the years. "I met him (Aly) in 2018. We were friends until 2020," she noted.

The actor believes, "At times you may feel, 'Oh! This is wrong. Or maybe I have made a wrong decision. Why am I in a relationship? This or that.' But then I always feel that when you are going through times like that, you have to look back at the good times you have had together."

She added that during such times, one should remind themselves why they chose their partner in the first place. Jasmine added that while two people are in a relationship, both can be going through different situations and have different moods. "We never know what we are going through or what life is giving us. So, you can only remain truly honest with your partner," she advised.

The actor further shared that she has seen couples and friends around her grow distant from their partners during a tough phase. She feels that during such times, a couple should stick together, irrespective of how they feel about each other.

"If one of the partners is going through a tough phase, that person cannot think clearly. The other person should allow them to be and stand by their side. Once everything settles down, have a conversation," Jasmine noted.

She said that she truly believes that when the time is right, everything falls into place. But one needs to have patience in a relationship and faith in their partner.

Jasmine also supports not forcing anything on a partner. "A person who wants to leave will leave, but the ones who want to stay will stay. But a relationship should not be forced. It should be love and easy," she said, concluding.

The actor also confessed that she and Aly never check each other's phones, and she has never felt the need to know his passwords.

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