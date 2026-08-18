"They Are Afraid": Bengaluru-Based Parenting Expert Explains Why Teenagers Lie

The transition from a young child to a teenager is often challenging, not just for parents but also for adolescents. Hormones go haywire, their bodies change and grow, their voices change, hair starts growing in new places, acne appears, and there are many other changes to navigate. During this time, children also start developing their own opinions, and they can't wait to become adults so that their parents stop telling them what they can and can't do.

Amid all these changes, friction between parents and teenagers is common. Sometimes, teenagers also lie, which is often a cause for concern for parents and guardians. Dr Debmita Dutta, a parenting expert, shared a post on May 25, 2026, in which she explained why teenagers lie.

She listed three major reasons why teenagers lie, and parents should take note if they want to build a healthy bond with their child instead of growing estranged from them. "They lie because they are afraid," the expert wrote in the caption.

Because You Don't Understand

According to the expert, many teenagers lie because their parents don't understand them. A teenager's world is very different from that of their parents. It includes fights with friends, not getting invited to outings, and more.

To parents, these issues may seem minor, but they are significant for a young mind trying to fit in. According to Dr Debmita Dutta, parents should not dismiss their teenagers' feelings or call their concerns a waste of time. Instead, they should listen to them and empathise. "When your teen feels understood, they have no reason to hide the truth," she wrote.

Because They Don't Feel Good Enough

Teenagers often want to prove themselves, and they are terrified of disappointing their parents. This also stems from parents' reactions. If you get angry at every mistake they make, they will start hiding things. Parents and guardians must help them learn from their failures.

While your teen is just starting to explore the world and experience independence in protected spaces, you have the knowledge and experience to navigate it. Instead of scolding them for doing something wrong, parents should help children understand what they can learn from their mistakes and how to move on.

Because You Always Say No

Many parents take pride in always saying "no" to their children, believing they know better. However, adolescents are often going to pursue what they have set their minds on.

Instead of simply saying no, try negotiating with them. Understand what they want to do, explain what they can do, and teach them how to stay away from trouble. If you give them the freedom to explore within reasonable boundaries instead of prohibiting them outright, they will have fewer reasons to lie.

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