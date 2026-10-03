"Stakes Were Higher": Parineeti Chopra Reveals Why She Married Raghav Chadha

When Parineeti Chopra married Raghav Chadha in September 2023, an old video of hers went viral in which she said that she would never marry a politician. Given her strong stance, fans have often wondered what qualities in the Rajya Sabha member made the actor fall for him and break one of the first rules she had laid out for her ideal partner.

Speaking to Nayandeep Rakshit while promoting Netflix's Shaque: Trust No One, she opened up about her marriage. Parineeti Chopra also shared what makes her bond with Raghav Chadha special and "pure".

Parineeti Chopra On Marrying Raghav Chadha

"In Raghav and my relationship, the stakes were even higher. He is based out of Delhi, and I am based out of Mumbai," said the actor, adding that the two came from vastly different worlds. While she was from the entertainment industry, Raghav was a politician. They were bringing two families, a political one and a business one, together; therefore, it was crucial that the two of them had a strong understanding.

Parineeti Chopra shared that since day one, she and Raghav had the clarity that if they have to make their relationship work, they have to treat each other equally. "There was just no other way. We are like friends, and we are actually equals. We don't bring the baggage of our careers or our outside world into our relationship," she added.

The Shaque star further shared that when the two of them are in their personal space, wearing night suits, it is the "most pure" relationship between two people.

She noted that she had seen famous couples who carry the baggage of their careers in their relationship, and it has often been reflected through their conversations or the things they do, which are constantly linked to their professional lives.

"Raghav and I were very clear. Our personal lives are going to remain very pure and normal. They are going to be as banal, boring, and mundane as a couple can be," Parineeti Chopra revealed, adding that the only fight they would ever have is if one of them treated the other unequally.

They have one rule. Whether it is parenting, household responsibilities, life, or supporting each other in each other's careers, they always stand by each other. "So, when he is out there, I am at home, and when I am out there, he is at home," the actor shared.

Parineeti also revealed that she always dreamt of marrying someone who was successful, understood her "crazy life", but was also humble and had a middle-class upbringing like the one she had. "I found all of it in Raghav," she said, blushing.

The couple welcomed a baby boy on October 19, 2025. They named him Neer, a combination of their names.

Also Read | 'Rs 100 In My Pocket, Rs 1.2 Lakh Savings': Comedian Sharon Verma Recalls Moving To Mumbai