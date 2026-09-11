'Raghav Ran To Shimla': Parineeti Chopra On Discovering Pregnancy During <i>Shaque</i> Shoot

Becoming parents is a life-changing moment for any couple, and for Parineeti Chopra, that journey unfolded alongside a major milestone in her career. The actress discovered she was pregnant while filming for her upcoming web-series, Shaque: Trust No One. The Netflix show, which marks her OTT debut, will see her play a mother whose daughter goes missing as a newborn.

Rather than putting the project on hold, Parineeti continued shooting with the support of the makers and her family. At the show's trailer launch, she revealed how the team made special arrangements to ensure she was comfortable throughout the shoot.

Looking back, Parineeti also recalled how her husband, Raghav Chadha, travelled to Shimla after learning about her pregnancy. She jokingly added that Shaque: Trust No One also became a “debut” of sorts for their son, Neer.

Parineeti Chopra Recalls Shooting While Pregnant

The actress revealed that she found out about her pregnancy after the shoot had already begun. Parineeti informed the makers about the pregnancy since the series was being filmed at challenging locations in Shimla and Chail, but did not want the project to be impacted.

The actress said the team went out of its way to make the shoot more comfortable for her. The makers arranged for her to stay at the shooting location so she would not have to travel every day on the winding mountain roads.

Calling herself lucky to have such supportive makers, Parineeti recalled, “We were shooting in these bungalows and crazy locations. These locations were really far away. They arranged for me to stay on set so that I don't need to travel on those winding, mountainous roads every day, which was like an hour of travel, to and fro. They made arrangements for me to live on set, so that I can just come, shoot and get my rest.”

She also revealed that the director made changes to certain scenes, including the action sequences, keeping her comfort in mind without affecting the creative vision of the show.

Parineeti said she felt particularly grateful for the way the entire team supported her during the shoot and ensured that she never felt guilty about her pregnancy.

Raghav Chadha ‘Ran To Shimla' After Pregnancy News

Parineeti also opened up about Raghav's reaction when she told him about her pregnancy.

“Raghav, being Raghav, he ran to Shimla and came to be with me,” she said, adding that her mother, mother-in-law and brothers also visited her during the shoot.

The actress joked that so many family members were visiting her on set that people may have wondered “Parineeti ki poori family” comes for every shoot.

Parineeti further revealed that she and Raghav would joke about the series being a special debut for their son.

“We also joked that it was Neer's debut, along with my debut (on the web). Hence, it's going to be the most special show for me, always,” she said.

What We Know About Shaque: Trust No One

Created by Rensil D'Silva and Siddharth P. Malhotra, Shaque: Trust No One is will premiere on Netflix on September 24. The psychological drama, made under the direction of Rensil D'Silva and backed by Alchemy Films, explores the fragile line between trust and suspicion, instinct and truth, love and obsession.

Besides Parineeti Chopra, the upcoming series features an ensemble cast including Jennifer Winget, Soni Razdan, Anup Soni, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harleen Sethi, Sumeet Vyas and Dhruv Chowdhary.

Also Read: 'Audience Is Not Cancelling Mothers': Parineeti Chopra On Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Working After Motherhood