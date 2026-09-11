'Audience Is Not Cancelling Mothers': Parineeti Chopra On Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Working After Motherhood

Parineeti Chopra, who is making her series debut with the Netflix original Shaque: Trust No One, said at the trailer launch of the series that the changed audience is not cancelling mothers as the leading actors of the Hindi film industry continue to do the work after embracing motherhood.

Citing examples of Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and her cousin Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti said all of them are doing better work.

"I'm so glad that our generation, including Alia (Bhatt), me, Deepika (Padukone), my own sister (Priyanka Chopra), who is working in the West, and all of us are able to be mothers and we are doing the same quality of work. In fact, I think we are doing better work now," she added.

Talking about the earlier generations who faced the wrath of industy perceptions, Parineeti said, "It is sad that one generation had to pay that price because maybe at that audience was not excited to see mothers, I fail to understand that but that was the reality at some time," she said.

She added, "I would hate to stop working just because I became a mom. It's a two-way relationship, I've to be offered work and I would be sad to lose work because I've done such a beautiful thing in producing a baby."

"The audience is not cancelling mothers, and hence writers, directors and actors are able to make content. This business is not solitary; it is supply and demand with the audience. I'm glad the industry is changing and that the audience has made all this possible. So, it is all lovely and positive," said the actor.

Created by Rensil D'Silva and Siddharth P. Malhotra, directed by Rensil D'Silva, and backed by Alchemy Films, Shaque: Trust No One explores the blurry lines between trust and suspicion, instinct and truth, love and obsession.

Thrilled for his fourth outing with Netflix, creator and producer Siddharth P. Malhotra further added, "When Rensil narrated the story to me, I was hooked. There was something about the world he had created that immediately stayed with me, and I knew I had to be a part of it - that this was a story that needed to be told. Being involved with Rensil as a co-creator and producer, alongside Sapna, has been an absolute pleasure. Shaque: Trust No One is relentless, nerve-wracking, emotional and incredibly pacey. It has everything I look for in a great thriller - a deeply emotional core, complex relationships, unexpected twists and the constant feeling that you are one step away from the truth. It explores that uncomfortable space where trust begins to break down and every relationship starts carrying a question."

Meanwhile, the ensemble cast features Soni Razdan, Anup Soni, Jennifer Winget, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harleen Sethi, Dhruv Chowdhary, and Sumeet Vyas.