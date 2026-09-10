<i>Shaque Trust No One</i> Trailer: Parineeti Chopra's Search For Her Daughter Leads To More Questions

Netflix has unveiled the trailer of Shaque: Trust No One. The two-minute-eight-second clip gives a first look at Parineeti Chopra's upcoming web-series debut. The actress plays a mother whose life has revolved around finding her daughter, who went missing as a newborn nine years ago.

The trailer begins with the mystery surrounding the child's disappearance from Royal Shimla Hospital. But as the search continues years later, it becomes clear that there may be more to the case than what initially meets the eye.

Parineeti's character has not given up on finding her daughter. Her search takes her through a maze of questions, with people around her becoming part of the mystery. Even as she tries to piece together what happened, she starts seeing her baby girl in what appear to be visions.

Tahir Raj Bhasin plays Parineeti's husband, who is also caught up in the aftermath of their daughter's disappearance. As the trailer progresses, the focus shifts from simply finding the missing child to figuring out who can actually be trusted.

The series brings together a familiar ensemble of actors, with Jennifer Winget, Soni Razdan, Sumeet Vyas, Anup Soni, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harleen Sethi and Dhruv Chowdhary joining Parineeti in the mystery.

Sharing the trailer on social media, Netflix wrote, “Jab sach aasani se haath na aaye, tab ek maa thaamegi shaque ka haath. Watch Shaque, out 24 September, only on Netflix.”

Created by Rensil D'Silva and Siddharth P. Malhotra, Shaque: Trust No One is directed by D'Silva and backed by Alchemy Films. The series will premiere on Netflix on September 24.