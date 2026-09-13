'How Did She Afford It?': Aishwarya Lekshmi Recalls Questions Over Her Range Rover After Break Up

Aishwarya Lekshmi has a simple answer for those who wondered how she managed to buy a Range Rover Evoque: she paid for it herself. The actor recently opened up about the luxury car and the uncomfortable questions she faced after sharing pictures from its delivery.

Speaking to television presenter Ranjini Haridas during the promotions of Aasha, Aishwarya looked back at a difficult period in her life when she was trying to get back on her feet after a breakup. She revealed that the car was not just a purchase but something she chose to give herself during that phase.

“I bought a car in 2024 with my hard-earned money. This was a phase where I was rebuilding myself after the breakup. It was a very bad phase, and I walked out of projects during that time. Only my friends knew I was going through all this. So, I wanted the equivalent of Sushmita Sen's diamond ring. Since I love cars, I bought myself a Range Rover Evoque in Tribeca Blue colour. I wanted the delivery on February 14 as a Valentine's Day gift to myself. So, if you want to date me, please know that this is what I gifted myself on Valentine's Day, and this is my standard,” she shared, as quoted by the Indian Express.

The actor said the car soon became a talking point online, but not always for the reasons she expected. Some people questioned whether she had actually bought it with her own money, while others left derogatory comments about how she could afford such an expensive vehicle.

Aishwarya recalled one such interaction from a shoot day when someone directly asked her whether the car had been gifted to her.

“One day, when I went for a shoot, one person asked me if it (the car) was a gift from someone. My immediate thought was, ‘If I had someone to buy me such gifts, why would I work in this movie?' That was a very weird moment for me. Then I saw the comments on the post (showing her collecting the car from the store), where some asked, ‘What kind of work would she have done to buy this car?' But those comments didn't affect me. That (buying the car) was a personal win for me,” she added.

The comments came at a time when Aishwarya was already dealing with a tough personal and professional phase. She had spoken about going through a “very hard breakup” and stepping away from some projects while trying to rebuild herself. She also faced heavy trolling after the poor reception to King of Kotha (2023), starring Dulquer Salmaan.

For Aishwarya, however, the car represented something much more personal. She compared the decision to Sushmita Sen gifting herself a 22-carat diamond ring and said she has set high standards for herself because of the way she treats herself.

As per Carwale, the Range Rover Evoque has an on-road price of around Rs 82.78 lakh in Kochi. Aishwarya reportedly also owns a Mercedes-Benz GLC 220d, which has an on-road price of around Rs 98.17 lakh in Kochi.