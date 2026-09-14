<i>Hanuman Ansh</i> Box Office Collection Day 38: Neem Karoli Baba Film Earns Rs 22 Crore, Crosses Rs 250 Crore Mark

Hanuman Ansh has continued to perform strongly at the box office in its sixth week.

What's Happening

Per Sacnilk, Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 22.50 crore nett in India.

The film recorded 54% overall occupancy across 8,902 shows. Its Sunday collection was 21.6% higher than the Rs 18.50 crore it earned on Saturday.

The film had earned Rs 10.50 crore on its sixth Friday from 5,743 shows, recording 38% occupancy. Its collection rose sharply on Saturday, when it registered 52% occupancy across 7,449 shows.

With the latest figures, Hanuman Ansh has accumulated Rs 214.63 crore in India net collections. Its domestic gross collection currently stands at Rs 253.55 crore.

The film earned Rs 5 crore overseas on Day 38, taking its cumulative overseas gross collection to Rs 14.50 crore.

Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 268.05 crore.

Background

Hanuman Ansh did not have an easy run initially. After the release of the film, the arrival of movies such as Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2 saw its screen count fall to just 25.

However, after Batwara 1947 failed to perform as expected, the number of screens for Hanuman Ansh gradually started increasing.

The audience response also grew, with crowds thronging theatres to watch the film.

The relentless promotional campaign has taken a toll on director Vishal Chaturvedi's health. He is now returning to Mumbai.

Speaking about his plans, Vishal said that Ganesh Utsav is beginning in Mumbai and that during the festival, he will visit different pandals to thank Bappa.

About Hanuman Ansh

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is a retelling of the life of Uttarakhand's revered saint Baba Neem Karoli, whose real name was Lakshman Narayan Sharma.

The film, made on a budget of Rs 1.75 crore, follows a grieving young Lakshmi Narayan, who embarks on a spiritual journey in search of God after the death of his mother.

As he travels across North India seeking answers to life, death and human suffering, he eventually transforms into the revered saint Neem Karoli Baba, whose teachings of love, service and compassion touched countless lives.

The film stars Shobhinaw Satya in the lead role alongside Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, Gulshan Pandey and Bhagvandas Patel.