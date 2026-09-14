<i>Mirzapur The Movie</i> Box Office Collection Day 10: Pankaj Tripathi Film Nears Rs 300 Crore Mark

Mirzapur The Movie continued its steady run at the box office on its second Sunday.

What's Happening

The film earned Rs 13.25 crore nett in India on September 13, taking its total domestic nett collection to Rs 184.70 cr, per Sacnilk.

The film recorded the Day 10 collection across 7,225 shows. Its India gross collection has reached Rs 220.04 crore.

The film's show count also increased over the weekend. It was screened across 6,763 shows on Friday, followed by 7,183 shows on Saturday and 7,225 shows on Sunday.

Overall occupancy stood at 29.0% on Friday, 37.0% on Saturday and 38.0% on Sunday.

With Rs 220.04 crore from India and Rs 46.00 crore from overseas markets, Mirzapur: The Movie has reached a worldwide gross collection of Rs 266.04 crore.

The Hindi 2D version recorded 45.53% overall occupancy on Sunday. Morning shows registered 19.92% occupancy, while afternoon shows reached 53.00%. Evening screenings recorded 57.15% occupancy, and night shows stood at 45.46%.

Background

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, Mirzapur The Movie brings the cult franchise to the big screen. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

The theatrical release takes audiences back into the world of the original series, with its story set between episodes 6 and 7 of Season 1. It also features characters who died later in the series, including Munna Tripathi, played by Divyenndu, and Golu Gupta, played by Shweta Tripathi.

Pankaj Tripathi reprises his role as Akhandanand 'Kaleen' Tripathi, while Ali Fazal returns as Guddu Pandit and Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi.

The cast also features Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Sonal Chauhan, Mohit Malik and Sushant Singh.