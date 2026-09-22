'Bizarre And Uneducated': Parineeti Chopra Slams Katrina Kaif's Postpartum Weight Trolling

A lot has been said and discussed in the last week about Katrina Kaif's postpartum weight trolling. The actress, who welcomed her son Vihaan with Vicky Kaushal last year, was seen stepping out for Ganpati celebrations recently. Relentless judgements were passed on how her body and face had changed after pregnancy. Parineeti Chopra recently broke her silence on the matter, saying she finds such remarks on postpartum weight "bizarre and uneducated."

During the promotions of her upcoming series Shaque, Parineeti Chopra told IANS, "I don't deal with it because actually, I don't even look at it. If it happens to me, first of all, mostly I'm not aware of it because I don't spend that much time on social media. And even if I'm aware of it, it makes no difference to me."

She added, "I'm just too true to my life. I'm just too true to my, you know, my time, my family, my friends, my own life. I really couldn't be bothered about unknown people talking about me. It has nothing to do with me. I have no time for this nonsense."

Speaking of women being judged by public scrutiny after giving birth, the actress continued, "I find it uneducated and bizarre. I just find it absolutely bizarre. I find it bizarre that especially postpartum women are even discussed. I don't understand why. I just don't get it. I genuinely don't get it. If a woman has produced a baby and there is some evidence of that on her body, why is it negative? It's a sign of superhuman strength. Isn't that beautiful evidence?"

"Like, you go to the Maldives and you have tanned skin, that's evidence of you being in the Maldives. You go to the gym and you have abs, that's evidence of you working out in the gym. You fall down and break your leg and you have a cast, and you're like, that's evidence that you fell down and broke your bones," added Parineeti Chopra.

"So why is producing a human being for nine months, giving you the necessary changes in your body that were required to make that baby a healthy baby, why is that discussed? And even if it's discussed, why is it negative?" she added.

Furthermore, Parineeti Chopra explained that if she comes across a woman who has just given birth, she would rather tell her she can see the physical changes and that it is "beautiful."

"And especially something as stupid as weight? Oh Lord. Okay, clearly they don't have lives. They definitely don't have education. They don't have basic human decency," concluded Parineeti Chopra.

Why Katrina Kaif Was Trolled

Katrina Kaif being trolled online for her postpartum weight was deeply disturbing, though sadly neither new nor surprising. Bollywood actresses have always been judged for how their face or body changes post-pregnancy, and Katrina Kaif seems to be the newest addition.

While some online users trolled Katrina Kaif for how different she looked, some came in support of her after the postpartum backlash.

Katrina Kaif welcomed her baby boy, Vihaan, on November 7, 2025, and it hasn't even been a year since his birth. But despite building a Rs 350 crore brand, somehow it is all about how she looks post pregnancy.

While a section of social media did not leave a stone unturned to troll Katrina Kaif, another section came out in her support. A fan wrote, "She is a new postpartum mom, her body doesn't need your judgement, it needs love. Let women heal, recover, and embrace motherhood without being body-shamed."

So far Katrina Kaif has not responded to the backlash.

ALSO READ | Amid Postpartum Weight Trolling, Katrina Kaif Shares What 'Looking Her Best' Means