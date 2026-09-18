<i>Mirzapur The Movie</i> Box Office Collection Day 14: Pankaj Tripathi Film Crosses 200 Crore Mark In India

Mirzapur The Movie maintained its pace at the box office on its second Thursday.

What's Happening

The film earned Rs 3.75 crore nett in India.

With this, the film's total India nett collection has reached Rs 203.20 crore, per Sacnilk.

The film recorded 17.33% overall occupancy for its Hindi 2D shows on Day 14. It had 6,926 shows across the country during the day. Morning shows registered 9.46% occupancy, while the afternoon shows recorded 17.62%.

The evening occupancy stood at 19.38%, followed by the highest occupancy of 20.69% during night shows.

Background

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, Mirzapur The Movie brings the cult franchise to the big screen. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

The theatrical release takes audiences back into the world of the original series, with its story set between episodes 6 and 7 of Season 1. It also features characters who died later in the series, including Munna Tripathi, played by Divyenndu, and Golu Gupta, played by Shweta Tripathi.

Pankaj Tripathi reprises his role as Akhandanand 'Kaleen' Tripathi, while Ali Fazal returns as Guddu Pandit and Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi.

The cast also features Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Sonal Chauhan, Mohit Malik and Sushant Singh.