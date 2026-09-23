'No Dupes Were Used': Mohitt Maalik On Doing His Own Stunts In <i>Mirzapur</i>

Mohitt Maalik's appearance as Birju in Mirzapur: The Movie has become one of the major talking points of the film. The actor has grabbed attention for his intense action sequences. During an interview, Mohitt spoke about performing his own stunts, giving fans a closer look at the preparation for his character.

During a conversation with the Free Press Journal, the actor opened up about his preparation for Birju's look and shared, “I had a discussion with my director, Gurmmeet Singh, about my physique, and then I discussed the same with my trainer. We decided to get a very desi kind of a body. I also grew my beard because I wanted to give myself a different look, and Guru also liked it. And then we added certain things like tanning and all that stuff.”

Speaking about shooting action scenes, Mohitt admitted that it was extremely challenging. “We were shooting in Jaisalmer in cold weather. And it's very difficult to do action on sand. But we used to rehearse a day before, then go for the actual shoot. It looks very easy, but it's tough. You couldn't even walk properly on sand,” he shared, adding that he did all the action sequences on his own. “I love doing action on my own. In fact, in the film also, there were no dupes used. I've done almost all the stunts myself, and it was a great experience.”

Mohitt further shared that he was extremely nervous and “intimidated” about entering the Mirzapur franchise. “I was intimidated by all of them because the characters are so big. They are the best actors in the industry, and going in between them and proving myself was a challenge. But I think that was taken over by my sheer indulgence in the work I was doing for the character. I think at the end of the day you just do your work with all the commitment and honesty, and you don't really worry about anything else.”

Directed by Gurmeet Singh, Mirzapur: The Movie stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan alongside Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Sheeba Chaddha and Mohitt Maalik.

Also Read | Tigmanshu Dhulia Reveals Why Mirzapur's Portrayal Of UP Is 'Heavily Exaggerated'