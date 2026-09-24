Nani's Wife Recalls His Struggle Before <i>The Paradise</i> Success

Nani's The Paradise has hit the theatres, but for the actor's family, the release means much more than just another film. His wife, Anjana Yelavarthy, has looked back at Nani's journey from a struggling newcomer to an actor whose films now get special paid premieres.

She shared an emotional post, taking us back to 2009, when getting a show for a new film was a challenge. Anjana remembered going to watch one of Nani's films with friends after skipping college, only to find that the movie did not even have a morning show on its first day.

Years later, she watched audiences turn up for The Paradise because of the trust Nani has built through his films. Anjana also spoke about seeing his films grow like his baby, with some doing well and others facing problems. For her, every film remained special.

Taking to Instagram, Anjana Yelavarthy wrote, “I still remember 2009, when a couple of us bunked college to watch your film, only to find out it didn't even have a morning show on its release day. I remember thinking how hard it must be for a newcomer to even get a film out there on time. 16 years later, seeing people turn up for Paradise simply because of the trust you've built, one film at a time, makes us all so emotional and grateful.”

“This ‘Rome' was definitely not built in a day and I'm witness to it. I've watched every film be your baby. Some waddled, some ran, some bumped their heads along the way. Nothing ever mattered. It was still your baby. Tonight, Paradise takes its baby steps. And whatever happens, it's all going to be good. It's going to be good. Anthe. We've got you like no other.”

Nani and Anjana Yelavarthy were in a relationship for almost five years before getting married in 2012. Their wedding took place in Anjana's hometown, Visakhapatnam and the couple welcomed their son Arjun in 2017.

The Paradise, which also stars Raghav Juyal, is Nani's first film after HIT: The Third Case in 2025. The actor will also be seen in Bloody Romeo with director Sujeeth.

Also Read: Nani Explains Why The Paradise Got An 'A' Certificate: "There's A Lot Of Violence"