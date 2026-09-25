Aamir Khan To Receive Screen Icon Award At Singapore International Film Festival Next Month

Aamir Khan is set to be honoured at the 37th Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF). The actor will be presented with the festival's Screen Icon Award.



Aamir will also attend a special 25th-anniversary screening of his film Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India. Aamir will attend the screening of his Oscar-nominated movie with director Ashutosh Gowariker, reported Variety.



Aamir will also be a part of the festival's In Conversation series on October 22.



Lagaan was nominated for the best foreign language film at the 2002 Academy Awards but lost out to the Bosnian film No Man's Land.



Set in 1893, the period sports drama followed the residents of a village who try to shrug off the burden of oppressive taxes by challenging a ruthless British officer to a cricket match.



Apart from Aamir Khan, the movie starred Gracy Singh, Rachel Shelley, Suhasini Mulay, Paul Blackthorne and Kulbhushan Kharbanda, among others.



The SGIFF will take place from October 21 to November 1. Several prominent Asian filmmakers and actors will make an appearance at the festival, including Hong Kong actor Anthony Wong and Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda.



The festival will open with South Korean political thriller The Assassin(s), featuring Park Hae-il, Yoo Hae-jin, and Lee Min-ho.



Aamir Khan's Next Project



Aamir Khan is reportedly in talks with director R Balki and producer Sajid Nadiadwala for a superhero project. The Taare Zameen Par actor has indicated his interest in the project but has not made any formal commitment, Bollywood Hungama reported.



The scripting process is underway for the film. Aamir is known for saying yes to a project only after the script is ready. The makers are working closely with Aamir while writing the screenplay.



The news comes soon after reports claimed that the actor was in talks for Race 4. Both projects are at the discussion stage right now.



Aamir will be seen next in Ashutosh Gowariker's Lalkaara, based on the famous 1952 India-Pakistan Test series. The sports drama is expected to start shooting in November 2026. Aamir is also expected to star in the sequel of 3 Idiots, which is still under development.



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