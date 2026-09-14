Aamir Khan In Talks For A Superhero Film With Sajid Nadiadwala And R Balki: Report

Aamir Khan is reportedly in talks for a new superhero film with producer Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is expected to be directed by R Balki and is said to be in the early stage of development.

The film is still at an early stage, and the script is currently being developed. Aamir has been approached for the project and is said to have shown interest, but he has not officially signed on to the film yet, according to a report by Bollywood Hungama.

The makers are expected to spend the next few months working on the story, screenplay and the main character. Since the film is being planned on a large scale, its production design and the full look will also have to be worked out before it moves ahead.

Aamir is known for taking his time before signing a film and usually prefers to commit only after the script is ready. According to the report, the makers are working closely with him as they create the screenplay.

If the film happens, it will be Aamir's first movie with both Sajid Nadiadwala and R Balki. Aamir and Sajid have been friends for a long time, but they have never worked together on a film.

R Balki has directed films like Cheeni Kum, Paa, Ki & Ka, Pad Man and Chup: Revenge of the Artist. He is known for telling stories that are different from the usual Bollywood films. His superhero film with Aamir is also expected to have a different take on the genre.

Balki has worked with Amitabh Bachchan several times but has not worked much with Bollywood's three Khans. In a 2017 interview, he had said that making a film with the Khans could take a lot of time.

"If I start thinking of making a film with them right now, I will get quite old by the time I start... I'd rather be more practical," he said.

Aamir is also reportedly in talks for Race 4. However, both the superhero film and Race 4 are still only being discussed, so nothing has been confirmed yet.

Aamir's confirmed film is Ashutosh Gowariker's Lalkaara. The period sports drama is based on the famous 1952 India-Pakistan Test series and is expected to start shooting in November 2026. Aamir is also expected to work on Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots sequel after that. The film is still under development.

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