Aamir Khan Says He Is A 'Better Ex-Husband' To Kiran Rao And Reena Dutta

Aamir Khan's relationships with his former wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, have often drawn attention for their continued friendship even after their marriages ended. Now, his close friend Amin Hajee and his wife Charlotte have shared more about the actor's bond with his ex-wives and family.

Speaking with Siddharth Kannan, Amin Hajee joked that Aamir once said he was a “better ex-husband than a husband. He has a lot of loyalty. If he gets upset with you, it will be about one thing. That one thing will be that, but the remaining nine things will not change. So whatever that guy is, he is the truth.”

Amin recalled that Aamir Khan once shared a simple lesson with him about judging people. Aamir believed that everyone makes mistakes because nobody is perfect. Instead of focusing only on a person's wrong actions, people should also look at their good qualities and the positive things they do.

The Lagaan actor also spoke about Aamir Khan's respect for Reena Dutta's personal choices and identity. They said Reena kept her own name and religion after their marriage, and Aamir never expected her to change.

“Reena Dutta is still her name, her original surname. She has always been that and he respects it. Reena chose the name Ayra, Reena chose the name, Junaid. Ayra was born in front of me I know Aamir from then.”

Charlotte said that Aamir Khan's positive nature is one of the things that makes him different. Even though he is a big star and has faced many difficult moments, she believes he continues to look for the good in people.

She also pointed out that Aamir has faced harsh comments, especially after Laal Singh Chaddha. With social media, celebrities can easily become targets of hurtful comments. Despite this, Charlotte said Aamir does not quickly end his relationships because of criticism or negative experiences. He tries to understand people, focuses on their good side and keeps his bond with them whenever possible.

Aamir Khan, who is currently married to Gauri Spratt, was earlier married to Reena Dutta, and they have two children, Junaid and Ira. In 2005, Aamir tied the knot with filmmaker Kiran Rao. They welcomed their son Azad through surrogacy in 2011. However, the two later announced their separation in 2021.