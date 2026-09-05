Khushi Kapoor Buys A New House Worth Rs 63 Lakh In Mumbai

Khushi Kapoor has added a new property to her growing list of investments in Mumbai. The actor, daughter of late Bollywood star Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, has bought a residential apartment in Bandra West for Rs 63 Lakh.

The property, located in Samtadeep Building on 25th Road, considered one of Mumbai's well known residential areas, was registered on September 1, 2026. According to the registration documents, the home has a carpet area of 180 sq ft and a built up area of 216 sq ft.

According to documents obtained by CRE Matrix, Khushi Kapoor paid Rs 63 Lakh for the apartment she purchased from Farooq Chagla, and spent another Rs 3.15 Lakh on stamp duty. Based on the apartment's 180 sq ft carpet area, the property costs around Rs 35,000 per sq ft. If calculated using the 216 sq ft built up area, the rate comes to around Rs 29,167 per sq ft.

Her latest property purchase comes at a time when she continues to explore new projects and establish herself in the industry.

Khushi Kapoor entered Bollywood with The Archies in 2023, directed by Zoya Akhtar. She later appeared in Nadaaniyan with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Loveyapa alongside Junaid Khan.

She is now preparing for her next film, which is a sequel to her late mother Sridevi's 2017 hit movie Mom. The upcoming project also features Jisshu Sengupta and Karishma Tanna in important roles.

According to the Free Press Journal, Khushi Kapoor is expected to surprise audiences with her performance in Mom 2. She has shown a much stronger side of her acting in the emotional thriller. Her performance is described as more confident and powerful than her earlier work.

The reports also suggest that Khushi has given the film her full effort and could make her parents, Boney Kapoor and Sridevi, proud.