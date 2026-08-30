Bandra Woman Runs Over 8-Year-Old Boy While Speaking On Phone, Arrested

An eight-year-old boy was run over and killed by a speeding car on Sunday, allegedly driven by a 45-year-old woman who was prima facie distracted while talking on her mobile phone in Bandra area of Mumbai, police said, adding that she has been arrested.

The incident occurred opposite Jijamata Garden on John Baptist Road in the afternoon when Ansh Ravindra Gupta was crossing the road.

"A woman, identified as Megha Rawal, drove her Innova Crysta recklessly at an excessive speed, and while distracted on a phone call, forcefully knocked Gupta down and ran the vehicle over him," a police official said, adding that she is a resident of Bandra.

The boy sustained severe injuries and was immediately rushed to the Holy Family Hospital for treatment, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, he added.

Police registered a case against Rawal under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), and 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Further investigation is underway, police added.

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