6 Killed, Several Injured After Bus Collides With Truck In Assam

Six people, including the driver of a passenger traveller, were killed and several others injured after the vehicle collided with a truck on the Guwahati-Sonapur stretch of the National Highway at Nalagedera on Saturday evening.

The 26-seater traveller was travelling towards Guwahati from Nagaon when the accident occurred.

According to preliminary information, one of the traveller's tyres burst after the vehicle hit a pothole, causing the driver to lose control. The vehicle then crossed the road divider and collided head-on with a truck travelling in the opposite direction.

The impact severely damaged the traveller and left several passengers injured. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Khetri Police reached the spot and joined the rescue operation.

The identities of those killed were not immediately known.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident and are also examining the exact cause of the collision.