Rashmika Mandanna To Get Back To Work After Hip Injury, Shares Moments From Her Break

Rashmika Mandanna is set to return to work after taking a short break following a hip injury. The actor sustained the injury while shooting for her upcoming film Mysaa and had been taking time off to recover.

Nearly a month after opening up about her health, Rashmika has now revealed that she will soon be back on sets.

During her recovery, Rashmika spent most of her time at home. Sharing glimpses of her days off, the actor posted a series of photos and videos on Instagram.

Along with the homely moments, Rashmika also reflected on how much she had enjoyed this unexpected break. Sharing the pictures and video, Rashmika wrote, "I am getting back to work soon and I am definitely going to miss all of this!"

Rashmika Shares Health Update

On August 3, Rashmika took to Instagram to reassure fans about her health.

Sharing a candid note, Rashmika admitted that she had initially wanted to keep the injury private.

She wrote, "Hie guyssss! Injuries suck.. and I was really hoping that no one will get to know.. but well. Sorry I've been MIA but hieeee! I'm hereeee! It happened awhile ago ya and this is my 3rd injury back to back.. I should definitely learn to treat my body like a human body and not some machine."

The actor then went on to explain exactly what happened during the filming of Mysaa.

Describing the injury in detail, she said, "But well umm the injury is basically.. ummm how do I explain it.. (make way for the biology teacher) so there are 4 tendons on each side of your hip that connects your hip to your leg and one of those tendons on my right hip apparently had detached and that has to attach again, for me to be able to lift my leg up and stuff.. and this happened during my dance shoot for Mysaa.. my god that's the most aggressive film I've ever done for sure!"

Calling the incident a freak accident, the actor added, "You know all these injuries I've had is random af - freak accidents. What are the odds."

Mysaa is directed by Rawindra Pulle and produced by Unformula Films. The film is described as an emotional action thriller set in tribal lands. It marks Rashmika Mandanna's first female-led pan-India action film and is scheduled to be released in cinemas in 2026.