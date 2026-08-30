Krystal D'Souza Reveals Her Feud With Shahneel Gill Is Over After <i>Traitors 2</i>

The drama on The Traitors 2 may have sparked tensions among the contestants, but it looks like Krystal D'Souza and Shahneel Gill have now put their differences behind them. The two had a fallout during their time on the reality show. However, Krystal has now revealed that their relationship is back on track and that “everything is sorted” between them.

In a video shared on Instagram, Krystal said, “I'm gonna clear this once and for all. I love Shahneel and Shahneel loves me. And hum dono ke beech mein jo ladai hai woh hum dono ke beech mein hai. Yes, I did get extremely upset and maine usse bhi bahut jhagda kiya hai after watching the episode, because maine expect bilkul nahi kiya tha. Aur bahar aake bhi mujhe nahi pata tha ki woh hua hai. So I was just taken aback."

The actress revealed that she confronted Shahneel after watching the episode, but the two have since cleared the air and reconciled. “I've fought with her. Hamara theek ho gaya hai. We love each other, and everything is sorted, guys. Hota hai. Hota hai. Jinse aap zyada pyaar karte ho, naraz bhi unhi se hote ho,” she said.

Shahneel Gill had earlier opened up about her behaviour on the show. She acknowledged that her determination to make it through the game may have led her to cross a few lines.

"Looking back at it now, Krystal ke saath maine jo bhi kiya, I can admit that that was not my finest moment. At that point, I was so much deep into the game that all I was thinking was that I need to survive. Somehow I need to make it till the end, and clearly maine thodi zyaada hi game kheldi," she explained.

Shahneel also noted the irony of the situation, as her strategy to target Krystal eventually backfired and her position in the game was left vulnerable.

“Because universe literally took no time in humbling me. I got eliminated the same day. Not the next episode, not the next day. The same day. Like karma didn't even give me a grace period. You know, as they say, karma is a bitch,” she said.

On The Traitors 2, both Shahneel and Krystal found themselves playing on the traitors' side. Their fallout stemmed from an episode where Shahneel attempted to turn the house against Krystal by pushing for her eviction through the Circle of Shaq. However, the strategy quickly backfired, and the innocent contestants instead began to question Shahneel's intentions. She was eventually eliminated from the show.

The Traitors 2 premiered on Prime Video on 13 August 2026. Fresh blocks of episodes drop every Thursday. Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment and hosted by Karan Johar, the high-stakes reality series features 21 celebrity contestants competing at the historic Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer.

