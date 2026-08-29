Who Is Chello Meme? Influencer From Arunachal Pradesh Who Won Rs 1 Lakh On <i>India's Got Latent</i>

India's Got Latent has once again brought an unexpected face into the spotlight. Arunachal Pradesh-based influencer Chello Meme recently appeared on the show and quickly caught attention with her sharp humour and an unexpected roast aimed at host Samay Raina. Her performance not only left the comedian impressed but also helped her take home a prize of Rs 1 lakh.

Who is Chello Meme?

Chello Meme first shot to internet fame in 2021 when she was just 19 years old. The Instagram influencer grabbed attention after posting a video in which she alleged that a man, identified as Shafikul Rehman, had repeatedly touched her inappropriately at the ISBT in Guwahati, Assam. She was travelling to New Delhi via Guwahati to attend the National Youth Parliament 2021 as Arunachal Pradesh's representative.

When the alleged offender attempted to leave, Chello confronted him and called him out for his behaviour. The man was later seen apologising to her and others, hands folded.

The video quickly gained traction on social media. Internet users applauded the influencer for standing up to the man and speaking out against inappropriate behaviour. At the time, Chello was a Political Science student who had emerged as the winner of Arunachal Pradesh's State Youth Parliament event, earning the opportunity to represent the state at the national-level event in New Delhi.

During the National Youth Parliament, Chello spoke about the idea of a ‘self-reliant India'. Her speech later caught the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who praised her address and shared a video of her on X. He wrote, "I am glad to see the passion among our youth to fulfil the dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Know what Chello Meme from Arunachal Pradesh has to say... I wish her the very best for her future endeavours."

Chello later found another burst of popularity on Instagram after sharing her unusual love for Pepsi. She revealed that she enjoys the soft drink with almost every meal. Pepsi later sent her a gift hamper featuring a sipper, a T-shirt with “Pepsi Paglu” printed on it and several cans of the beverage.

Today, Chello continues to entertain her followers by sharing glimpses of her everyday life along with fun and relatable content. Before appearing on India's Got Latent, she had around 77,000 followers on Instagram. Her appearance on the show has since given her following a massive boost, taking her follower count to approximately 106,000.