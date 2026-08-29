"I Give You My Word": Singer Vishal Mishra Announces Concerts In Nepal And Assam To Support Flood Relief

Vishal Mishra has stepped forward to support people affected by the ongoing floods in Nepal and Assam. The singer shared an emotional note on Instagram, revealing that he has decided to hold a concert in both regions and donate all proceeds to flood relief. Vishal said his “heart is heavy” seeing the situation and promised that “every single penny” from the concerts will go towards helping those affected.

"My heart is heavy seeing what's happening, so I have made a decision. I will perform a concert in # Nepal and a concert in # Assam. Every single penny will go towards flood relief and the people affected. i give you my word. Announcement soon," Vishal said in a statement.

In the caption, he wrote, "Stay strong, will do whatever I can individually, Har Har Mahadev."

Reacting to the announcement, Rubina Dilaik wrote, "Commendable." Celina Jaitly also dropped a red heart emoji in the comment section.

The floods that struck Nepal on Wednesday morning have caused a devastating humanitarian crisis. Several areas are bearing the brunt of relentless rainfall, flooding and landslides. The situation remains particularly concerning as two lakes formed by landslides continue to pose a threat, raising fears of further destruction and displacement. The disaster has already claimed 626 lives, while around 2,500 people have been reported missing, including more than 300 Indians.

Who is Vishal Mishra?

Born in December 1991 in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, Vishal Mishra rose from humble beginnings to become one of the most sought-after and versatile romantic melodists in modern Indian cinema. He started his musical journey by winning Season 3 of the musical reality show Bharat Ki Shaan on DD National. The artist made his industry debut by composing for the 2016 multilingual film Devi.

Vishal shot to massive national fame with the mega-hit track Kaise Hua from the 2019 film Kabir Singh. Since then, he has delivered hits like Pehle Bhi Main from Animal and Tabaahi from Toxic.