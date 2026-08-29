Aamir Khan To Replace Saif Ali Khan In <i>Race 4</i>? What We Know

The Race franchise is heading for a fresh start with Aamir Khan. The series began with Saif Ali Khan in the lead role and did well at the box office. The third film took a different path with Salman Khan, but the movie received poor reviews.

Now, after several years, the makers are reportedly planning to bring the franchise back with a new face. According to reports, Aamir has heard the script for Race 4 and liked it. He also wants Vijay Krishna Acharya to direct the film.

Talks are still going on, so nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

“Aamir has heard the script and liked the material. He has shown keen interest in the film and wants Vijay Krishna Acharya to take over as director. Things are being discussed at the moment, and if everything falls into place, Aamir could become the new face of the Race franchise,” Filmfare reported, citing a source

If everything goes as planned, it'll become Aamir Khan and Vijay Krishna Acharya's reunion after Dhoom 3 and Thugs of Hindostan.

According to a Pinkvilla report, Sidharth Malhotra and Tiger Shroff might also join Aamir Khan for the reboot. The three actors will give the series a fresh look and take the story in a new direction.

“It's a thriller unlike anything done before in India. The idea is to take the franchise into a new space and create something that feels fresh for the audience. A strong ensemble will come on board the film, and the casting will be announced at the right time,” the source adds.

Producer Ramesh Taurani has already begun work on the early stages of Race 4.