After Kriti Sanon, Celina Jaitly Faces Backlash For Wearing Deep-Neck Blouse At Raksha Bandhan Event In Mumbai

Kriti Sanon recently found herself at the receiving end of online trolling over her outfit in a Raksha Bandhan ad. Now, another actress has faced similar criticism for her festive look. Celina Jaitly was trolled on social media after she was seen attending a Raksha Bandhan event in Mumbai wearing a floral saree with a deep-neck red blouse.

Sharing the clip on X, one user wrote, "After Kriti Sanon, now Celina Jaitley celebrating Raksha Bandhan in revealing clothes. Look at her attire for a Hindu festival; it is demeaning the culture and tradition. >Showing cleavage >No Bindi >Wearing sandles >No Sindoor >No bangles/Dhaga. It looks like Bollywood never learns."

Another added, "Bollywood folks never learn from any controversy; instead, they end up repeating the same mistake! After Kriti Sanon, now a video of Celina Jaitly from Rakshabandhan has surfaced. In the video, Celina can be seen tying a rakhi on a young child and performing aarti, but the controversy has erupted yet again over the outfit. Deep-neck outfit, no bindi, no sindoor, and not even bangles."

"Hello, culture protectors. Your sister, Celina Jaitley, is celebrating Raksha Bandhan with an open cleavage. What will you say now?" remarked a user.

Someone else commented, "Bhai is getting rakhi tied by Celina Jaitly while wearing sandals. The same Celina Jaitly is tying rakhis to brothers by displaying her figure."

Kriti Sanon Rakhi Ad Controversy

Kriti Sanon recently featured in a Raksha Bandhan campaign for a jewellery brand, where she was seen celebrating the festival in a contemporary ethnic ensemble featuring a deep-neck bralette blouse and cape. While several people appreciated her modern take on traditional fashion, the outfit also drew criticism from some social media users who felt it was inappropriate for an Indian festival.

Amid the backlash, Kriti addressed the criticism and defended both her outfit and the campaign. She argued that a woman's neckline should not be used to judge her cultural values and questioned why women continue to be told what they should wear. However, the controversy took another turn a day later when the jewellery brand released a statement announcing that it had decided to remove the advertisement.