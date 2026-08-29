After Kriti Sanon, Celina Jaitly Faces Backlash For Wearing Deep-Neck Blouse At Raksha Bandhan Event In Mumbai

Kriti Sanon recently found herself at the receiving end of online trolling over her outfit in a Raksha Bandhan ad. Now, another actress has faced similar criticism for her festive look. Celina Jaitly was trolled on social media after she was seen attending a Raksha Bandhan event in Mumbai wearing a floral saree with a deep-neck red blouse.
Sharing the clip on X, one user wrote, "After Kriti Sanon, now Celina Jaitley celebrating Raksha Bandhan in revealing clothes. Look at her attire for a Hindu festival; it is demeaning the culture and tradition. >Showing cleavage >No Bindi >Wearing sandles >No Sindoor >No bangles/Dhaga. It looks like Bollywood never learns."
After Kriti senon, now Celina Jaitley celebrating Rakshabandhan in revealing clothes. Look at her attire for a Hindu festival, it is demeaning the culture and tradition.— Chota Don (@choga_don) August 28, 2026
>Showing cleavage
>No Bindi
>Wearing sandles
>No Sindoor
>No bangles/Dhaga
It looks like bollywood never… pic.twitter.com/W2aEsiiUGU
Another added, "Bollywood folks never learn from any controversy; instead, they end up repeating the same mistake! After Kriti Sanon, now a video of Celina Jaitly from Rakshabandhan has surfaced. In the video, Celina can be seen tying a rakhi on a young child and performing aarti, but the controversy has erupted yet again over the outfit. Deep-neck outfit, no bindi, no sindoor, and not even bangles."
बॉलीवुड वाले किसी Controversy से सीख नहीं लेते, बल्कि वही गलती दोबारा कर देते हैं..!— Munna madhav (@Munnamadhav33) August 28, 2026
कृति सेनन के बाद अब रक्षाबंधन पर Celina Jaitly का Video सामने आया है। Video में Celina एक छोटे बच्चे को राखी बांधते और आरती करते नजर आ रही हैं।
लेकिन विवाद फिर Outfit को लेकर खड़ा हो गया।
Deep… pic.twitter.com/z0V3q6dh0q
"Hello, culture protectors. Your sister, Celina Jaitley, is celebrating Raksha Bandhan with an open cleavage. What will you say now?" remarked a user.
Hello Culture protectors— ❤️ Priyanshi for RaGa❤️ Die hard Messi Fan (@RaGakiDeewani) August 28, 2026
Your sister celina jaitley is celebrating Rakshabandhan with open cleavages
What will you say now? pic.twitter.com/4cVjlDDtBp
Someone else commented, "Bhai is getting rakhi tied by Celina Jaitly while wearing sandals. The same Celina Jaitly is tying rakhis to brothers by displaying her figure."
भाई सैंडल पहन के सलिना जेटली से राखी बनवा रहे हैं— Kikki Singh (@singh_kikki) August 28, 2026
वही सेलिना जेटली अपना अंग प्रदर्शित करके भाइयों को राखी बांध रही है pic.twitter.com/zeN3rcYjhB
Kriti Sanon Rakhi Ad Controversy
Kriti Sanon recently featured in a Raksha Bandhan campaign for a jewellery brand, where she was seen celebrating the festival in a contemporary ethnic ensemble featuring a deep-neck bralette blouse and cape. While several people appreciated her modern take on traditional fashion, the outfit also drew criticism from some social media users who felt it was inappropriate for an Indian festival.
Amid the backlash, Kriti addressed the criticism and defended both her outfit and the campaign. She argued that a woman's neckline should not be used to judge her cultural values and questioned why women continue to be told what they should wear. However, the controversy took another turn a day later when the jewellery brand released a statement announcing that it had decided to remove the advertisement.