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Nepal Flash Flood 2026 LIVE Updates: Nepal has been reeling under the impact of devastating flash floods along the country's border with Tibet that have so far killed more than 500 people and left thousands missing.

A glacier collapse led to a sudden massive flood in the Bhote Koshi River in the Rasuwa district bordering Tibet on Wednesday, causing widespread damage.

At least 616 bodies have so far been found, with nearly 2,500 people still unaccounted for, including more than 300 Indians. 

Here Are Nepal Flash Flood LIVE Updates:

Aug 29, 2026 09:28 (IST)
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Nepal Flash Flood LIVE Updates: Deaths Rise To 616, Nearly 2,500 Still Missing As Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

The death count in Nepal flash floods has increased to 616, and nearly 2,500 people are still missing, the police have said in a post on X.

Aug 29, 2026 08:51 (IST)
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Flash Floods In Nepal: 320 Indians Still Missing

At least 320 Indians remain missing, and 400 others are stranded on the Chinese side following flash floods along the Nepal-Tibet border, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday night.

The MEA said 153 Indian nationals stranded on the Chinese side have safely crossed over to Nepal.

Twenty-one Indians arrived in New Delhi Friday afternoon, a day after they reached Kathmandu from the flood-affected areas of Nepal, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Sixty-three Indian nationals, working at the Trishuli-One hydropower project, were also rescued, he said.

"There are also around 100 persons of Indian origin who remained uncontactable. These are people of Indian origin who may have gone for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, but they hold other nationalities," he said.

The MEA also released a list of 149 Indians who crossed over from China to Nepal.

Aug 29, 2026 08:46 (IST)
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Nepal Flood News LIVE: 12 From Assam Missing In Nepal

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has confirmed that at least 12 people from the state have been reported missing in Nepal.

The list includes three persons from Karbi Anglong - Rhituopurno Brahma, Montri Basumatary and Soneswar Narzary. The three had reportedly travelled to Nepal in search of work about two weeks back.

Others on the list are Rahul Daimary of Golaghat, Shatadal Nath of Hojai, two persons from Nalbari - Arun Mahanta and Dr Tirtha Chaliha of Nalbari Medical College and Hospital - and three from Guwahati - Dipali Sarkar, Pankaj Naug and Manash Kunar Ghosh.

He said that they are in touch with their families and "coordinating with relevant agencies to ensure their safety and earliest possible return home".

Aug 29, 2026 08:24 (IST)
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Nepal Flash Flood LIVE Updates: 3rd Flight With Assistance From India Reaches Kathmandu

India's third tranche of 10 tonnes of relief supplies to flood-ravaged Nepal has reached Kathmandu, alongside an 11-member team of doctors and paramedics and a reconnaissance crew to assess tunnel rescue operations.

New Delhi on Wednesday had dispatched 10 tonnes of HADR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief) materials to the neighbouring country, while another consignment of 37.5 tonnes of relief supplies was sent on Thursday.

Aug 29, 2026 08:20 (IST)
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Nepal Flash Flood LIVE Updates: Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Nepal continues to reel under the impact of devastating flash floods along the country's border with Tibet that have so far killed more than 500 people and left thousands missing.

At least 579 bodies have so far been found, with rescue operations on for the fourth day for more than 2,000 people still unaccounted for.

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