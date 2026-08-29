Nepal Flash Flood LIVE Updates: Deaths Rise To 616, Nearly 2,500 Still Missing As Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

At least 320 Indians remain missing, and 400 others are stranded on the Chinese side following flash floods along the Nepal-Tibet border, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday night.

The MEA said 153 Indian nationals stranded on the Chinese side have safely crossed over to Nepal.

Twenty-one Indians arrived in New Delhi Friday afternoon, a day after they reached Kathmandu from the flood-affected areas of Nepal, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Sixty-three Indian nationals, working at the Trishuli-One hydropower project, were also rescued, he said.

Update on Indian nationals impacted by the floods in Nepal ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/bIHHFT9943 — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) August 28, 2026

"There are also around 100 persons of Indian origin who remained uncontactable. These are people of Indian origin who may have gone for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, but they hold other nationalities," he said.

The MEA also released a list of 149 Indians who crossed over from China to Nepal.