Infosys Public Services CEO Lax Gopisetty Missing After Nepal Floods

Infosys on Friday said its subsidiary Infosys Public Services' chief Lax Gopisetty is not reachable following the devastating floods in Nepal.

Infosys Public Services, a subsidiary of IT services major Infosys, is mainly focused on the public sector in the US and Canada.

Gopisetty was visiting the region in a personal capacity, the Bengaluru-headquartered IT company said in a statement, adding that its immediate priority was to ensure his safety and well-being.

"We can confirm that our colleague Lax Gopisetty, who was visiting the region in a personal capacity, is currently not reachable," Infosys said.

The company further said it is working with relevant agencies to gather information and establish contact with Gopisetty.

Infosys also said it remains in close communication with his family and is providing all necessary support during the difficult time.

"We remain in close communication with the family and are providing all necessary support during this difficult time. Our thoughts are with Lax and all those affected by this tragedy," Infosys said.

Infosys said it was deeply saddened by the devastating floods in Nepal and the tragic loss of lives.

At least 320 Indians remain missing, and 400 others are stranded on the Chinese side following devastating flash floods along the Nepal-Tibet border, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday, adding that India stands ready to extend all possible help to Kathmandu to deal with the situation.

The MEA said 153 Indian nationals stranded on the Chinese side have safely crossed over to Nepal.

Twenty-one Indians arrived in New Delhi this afternoon, a day after they reached Kathmandu from the flood-affected areas of Nepal, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

According to his profile on the Infosys website, Gopisetty advises public sector organisations on strategy, technology, operations, and transformation to support agencies' mission, and oversees company strategy and execution to deliver purposeful objectives.

Prior to his current role, Gopisetty was Global Vice President with Infosys and Head of Business Applications and Digital Workspace Service, where he expanded the practice globally across the Americas, Europe and Asia.

Before joining Infosys, Gopisetty was a Managing Director at Accenture, where he led a segment of the Health and Public Services business in North America. He has also built high-growth practices at BearingPoint, IBM, PwC, and HCL, according to the Infosys website.

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