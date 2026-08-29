Himanta Sarma Says 6 Youths From Assam Missing In Nepal's Devastating Flood

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday informed that six youths from Assam reportedly missing in the devastating flood in Nepal.

Speaking to reporters, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Six people from Assam were missing in the devastating flood in Nepal. The figures may rise but till afternoon we have got the figures of six people. I cannot say it was the authentic figure but it may change,".

As per reports, two youths are from Langhin in Assam's Karbi Anglong district have gone missing

The missing youths have been identified as Rituparna Brahma (24) and Mantri Basumatary (28).

Another youth is from Assam's Hojai district has gone missing in a massive natural disaster hit Nepal on Wednesday.

The missing youth has been identified as- Shatadal Nath, a resident of Hindu Block village in Doboka, Hojai.

According to reports, the two youths from Doidak village under Langhin have been untraceable since the massive natural disaster that struck Nepal on August 26, 2026.

"The duo had gone to Nepal two weeks ago in search of work. Both were working in a company named Hydro Electrical Project located near the Trishuli River in Nepal.However, since the catastrophic flood in Nepal, the families have not been able to establish any contact with them. Their mobile phones have been switched off since the day of the incident," said an official.

The families have already informed the Dokmoka Police Station about their disappearance.

They have also appealed through the media to the Government of India, Government of Assam, and Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council CEM Tuliram Ronghang to rescue the missing youths at the earliest.

Meanwhile, another youth and colleague of Rituparna and Mantri, Someswar Narzary (37), fortunately survived the tragedy. Someswar Narzary informed his family about the incident over the phone.

At present, the families of Rituparna Brahma and Mantri Basumatary are pinning their hopes on the Government of India, Government of Assam, and the rescue teams of Nepal.

On the other hand, the Assam Government opened helpline numbers for any emergency assistance, coordination or information relating to stranded people from Assam in Nepal.