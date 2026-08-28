2 Assam Men Missing After Nepal Flash Floods, Families Seek Help

Two men from Assam's Karbi Anglong district have gone missing in the devastating Nepal flash floods, which have left hundreds missing, including 320 Indians, officials said.

The missing men have been identified as Rituparna Brahma (24) and Mantri Basumatary (28), both residents of Doidak village under the Langhin area.

According to officials, the two had travelled to Nepal around two weeks ago in search of work and were employed at a hydroelectric project near the Trishuli River.

"The families have been unable to contact them since the flash floods struck Nepal on August 26. Their mobile phones have remained switched off since the incident," an official said.

The families have informed Dokmoka Police Station about their disappearance and appealed to the Centre, the Assam government and the Karbi Autonomous Council for help in tracing them.

Meanwhile, Someswar Narzary (37), a colleague of the two men, survived the disaster and informed his family about the incident over the phone.

The families of Rituparna Brahma and Mantri Basumatary are now awaiting information from rescue teams and authorities in Nepal.

In the meantime, the Assam government has issued helpline numbers for people seeking emergency assistance, coordination support or information related to residents of the state stranded in Nepal.