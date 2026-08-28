Family Planned Birthday Bash For Him. Day Earlier, He Went Missing In Nepal

The Nepal flash floods killed at least 547 people, as well as the aspirations and futures of their families. Many families have not abandoned hope of finding their loved ones, even as rescuers race against time to search for and save survivors in difficult terrain. One such family is that of Bhavin Rawal.

Rawal was on a Kailash-Mansarovar trip. The family hasn't heard from him since the flash floods, which have left hundreds missing, including 320 Indians.

It was his birthday yesterday, and the family had planned a grand celebration once he returned.

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"It was my brother's birthday. The birthday celebration was planned for September 5th, and later on the 11th he was scheduled to return to Australia," his brother shared.

It was just two days ago that the two brothers spoke over the phone and discussed food and the Mansarovar Yatra.

"There is no update on him," added Dhaval, desolate but still hopeful that his brother escaped unhurt.

Bhavin had flown down from Australia a week ago. He touched down in Chandigarh and left for Nepal immediately.

In Australia, he has a wife and two children.

"He made his last call to my sister-in-law. He said he was near the immigration office and that the window would open at 8 am, after which he would leave for Mansarovar. There were five other people with him; they are also missing," he said.