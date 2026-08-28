Assam Man Missing In Nepal Flash Floods As Death Count Rises To 547

A man from Assam's Hojai district has gone missing after devastating flash floods swept through parts of Nepal, killing 547 people. Nearly 1,500 people, including 320 Indians, remain missing.

The missing man has been identified as Shatadal Nath, a resident of Hindu Block village in Doboka, Hojai district.

Nath had travelled to Nepal about eight months ago for work and was employed with a power supply company.

According to officials, he had returned to his accommodation after completing a night shift and was asleep when the flood struck.

A sudden surge of water washed away the room where the Nath was staying, an official said.

It is learnt that around 14 other people staying in the same accommodation were also swapt away by the powerful current.

Meanwhile, Nath's colleague Gautam Das, also from Doboka, escaped the disaster as he was on duty when the flood hit. He was later rescued by the Nepal Air Force, sources said.

Gautam Das informed his family about the incident over the phone. Since then, Nath's family has been anxiously awaiting any news about him, a source said.

Sumit Das, a relative of Nath, said the family has been trying to gather information about his whereabouts.

"I spoke to the company's supervisor, but he said he had no information about Shatadal. He assured us that he would inform us if any information becomes available. The family has been traumatised since hearing the news," he told reporters.