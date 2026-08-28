List Of Indians, Locals, Tourists Missing In Flood-Hit Nepal

The death count from devastating floods along the Nepal-Tibet border has risen to at least 552, after authorities in Nepal and China reported hundreds of deaths following the disaster earlier this week.

Nepal Police said on Friday that at least 547 people had died in the floods and debris flows. Chinese state media separately reported five deaths following Wednesday's disaster, bringing the combined toll to at least 552.

More than 1,400 people remain missing, according to news agency AFP, citing authorities. So far, 644 have been identified, which includes 178 Indians. The missing also includes hundreds of foreign nationals who were in the affected region when the floods struck.

The Centre has said at least 320 Indians are missing since Wednesday.

The disaster has emerged as Nepal's deadliest natural catastrophe since the devastating earthquake of 2015.

Here is the list of people missing due to the floods: