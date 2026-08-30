<i>Toxic</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: Yash's Film Crosses Rs 250 Crore Mark

Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups witnessed another decline in its box office earnings on Day 4.

What's Happening

The Geetu Mohandas directorial collected Rs 24.50 crore nett in India on Saturday, per Sacnilk.

The film, which opened in theatres on August 26, had registered a massive Rs 101.10 crore nett on its first day.

However, its collections have dropped considerably since the opening day.

With its Day 4 earnings, Toxic has now earned Rs 190.45 crore nett in India. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 227.50 crore, while the film's worldwide gross has reached Rs 254.75 crore.

The film recorded a stronger response in Kannada compared to its Hindi release in terms of occupancy.

The Kannada version registered 47.23% overall occupancy on Day 4, while the Hindi version recorded 26.19%.

Among the different language versions, the Hindi release brought in the highest earnings on Day 4.

It collected Rs 15.50 crore from 12,822 shows at an overall occupancy of 23.0%. The Kannada version earned Rs 6.60 crore from 1,341 shows, recording 47.0% occupancy.

The Telugu version added Rs 1.50 crore from 1,672 shows at 23.0% occupancy. The Tamil version collected Rs 0.75 crore from 1,500 shows, with an overall occupancy of 17.0%. The Malayalam version contributed Rs 0.15 crore from 277 shows at 21.0% occupancy.

Background

Toxic has been met with mixed reactions since its release. Yash's performance, along with the film's visuals and action sequences, has received appreciation from some viewers.

At the same time, sections of the audience have expressed reservations about the writing, pacing and length.

The divided response has also led to considerable discussion around the film, even as it continues its theatrical run.