'He's Sensitive': Tara Sutaria Calls Yash A Male Feminist' Amid <i>Toxic</i> Backlash

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, ever since its recent release, has been a topic of discussion. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film marks Yash's much-awaited return to the big screen, four years after KGF: Chapter 2. Despite being one of the most anticipated films of the year, Toxic has received mixed-to-negative reactions from critics. Recently, Tara opened up about her experience of working on it. During a conversation on The Male Feminist podcast, she spoke about Yash's nature, behaviour and what it was like working with him.

In the film, Yash can be seen essaying the role of a toxic, angry alpha male. However, Tara spoke about a very different side of the actor in real life. When asked if she would describe him as a male feminist, she said, “He is one of the most sensitive and genuinely, he is thinking about the other person more than himself. Bohot kam hota hai hamare industry mein, ye dekhna (It is rare to see such a person in this industry). He is unlike anyone I have met. He is very considerate.”

Tara also went on to underline the comparisons between female actors in the industry. “Every single actress fits a different role. I don't think you can compare anybody. Everybody is doing different work. Sometimes we are compared with one another, on social media. This or that. This name or that name. They never do that for guys! I have never seen, this hero or that hero,” she added.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups explores themes of personal betrayals, family ties and romance, with Tara Sutaria playing the role of Rebecca. Apart from Yash and Tara, it also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, and Rukmini Vasanth.

Previously, the Heropanti 2 actress was seen in the survival thriller Apurva. Some of her other works include Ek Villain Returns, Tadap, Student of the Year 2 and more. Yash, a leading actor in Kannada cinema, is known for films including Googly, Raja Huli, Masterpiece, Moggina Manasu and others.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is currently running in theatres.

