<i>Toxic</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Yash's Film Crashes After Release, Yet To Cross Rs 200 Crore Mark

Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has crossed the Rs 165 crore mark at the Indian box office in its first three days.

What's Happening

The Geetu Mohandas directorial, which opened in theatres on Wednesday, recorded a strong first day but witnessed a sharp decline in collections on Thursday.

According to trade website Sacnilk, Toxic earned Rs 26.6 crore nett in India on Friday. With this, its three-day collection stands at Rs 165.35 crore.

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 21.9% across 14,746 shows on Friday.

Toxic had opened with 101.10 crore on Wednesday.

However, collections dropped by 62.8% on the second day, with the film earning Rs 37.65 crore on Thursday.

The film has received a stronger response from the Hindi market compared to its Kannada version.

Its Telugu and Tamil releases have also put up decent numbers, while the Malayalam version has seen limited response despite releasing during Onam.

Background

Toxic had originally been scheduled to release in March, when it was expected to clash with Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The Ranveer Singh-starrer eventually had a much stronger run, collecting Rs 339.27 crore in its first three days.

Among other major releases this year, Toxic has opened ahead of Sunny Deol's Border 2, which earned Rs 121 crore in three days. Ram Charan's Peddi and Vijay's Jana Nayagan collected Rs 125.50 crore and Rs 92.75 crore, respectively, in the same period.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations LLP, respectively.

The film features Yash in dual roles, with Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles.

Set in Goa during the period when the region was still under Portuguese rule, the film follows a gangster and his rise and eventual fall from power.