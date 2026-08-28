Noida Theatre Empty For <i>Toxic</i>: 9 AM Show Had Zero Audience

Yash-led Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which was one of the biggest and most highly anticipated films of the year, seems to be receiving a disastrous response at the box office. On Day 3, a leading theatre chain in Noida had zero audience for its 9 am show. The 10:30 am show had just five people in a 300-seater theatre.

Toxic Box-Office Collection

Geetu Mohandas's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has recorded a significant drop in its box office earnings on the second day of its release.

The Yash-led film, which crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on its opening day, earned Rs 36.40 crore nett in India on Thursday, according to Sacnilk.

The film recorded 26.6% occupancy across 19,413 shows on Thursday.

Its second-day earnings fell by around 64% compared to its opening-day collection of Rs 101.10 crore nett.

So far, Toxic has accumulated Rs 137.50 crore nett at the Indian box office in two days.

The film is currently performing better in Hindi compared to Kannada, its original language. The Telugu version has also contributed significantly to the overall numbers, while the Tamil and Malayalam versions have recorded comparatively lower collections.

About Toxic

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations LLP, respectively.

The film features Yash in dual roles as Raya and Ticket. Its cast also includes Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.

Officially announced in 2023, Toxic was mounted on a massive budget and generated considerable anticipation ahead of its release. However, following its theatrical debut, the film received criticism for its depiction of violence and sensuality, as well as for what some viewers felt was a lack of emotional depth.

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