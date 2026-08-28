"Sexualising Women": Yash's <i>Toxic</i> Gets Thumbs Down From K Annamalai

Yash-starrer 'Toxic' hasn't just raked in over Rs 100 crore within a day of its release. The multi-starrer gangster drama has also landed in controversy over its over-sexualised portrayal of women and allegedly misogynistic overtones.

Former BJP leader and 'We The Leaders' founder K Annamalai has attacked the movie over its misogynistic themes. He has also launched a scathing attack on the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), questioning the clearance given to the film.

"Regulations should be tightened... The censorship board must make firm decisions regarding which scenes are permissible, even in films starring major actors," the former IPS officer-turned-politician said.

Expressing concern over the film's success, Annamalai said if children watch such films that portray women in a particular way, it will have a serious impact.

"The film has collected Rs 104 crore on day one itself. They depict women in one particular way and if we make children watch this daily, what will happen to women in this country?" he asked.

Read | Toxic Review: Yash's Film Has Shades Of KGF, But Falls Short Of A Hollywood-Style Gangster Epic

Insisting that the "problematic" portrayal of women in movies defeats the work being done on women's issues, the leader slammed the censor board for clearing it.

"We go to every town and college and speak on women's safety. But the censor clears this. Does the film give due respect to women? No. So many things happen in films and it impacts you."

At the 'Toxic' pre-release event in Hyderabad, Yash addressed criticism over the film's portrayal of women and defended director Geetu Mohandas.

"Society... they may say, they may not accept it, but the point is everybody will look upon you. I am not respected for my money, I am respected for my work, and I know the director will prove that every woman and every girl can face every kind of situation, express their thoughts, express their vision and succeed in this society."

He further urged girls to watch the film in theatres, saying, "There's a voice for women in this film, unlike how it is coming across in the trailer. Watch the movie and enjoy. All you girls, you will have a blast."

The period gangster drama is backed by KVN Productions and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. It is reportedly one of the most expensive Indian films, shot in Kannada and English. It stars Yash in a double role alongside Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth.