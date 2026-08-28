Shobhaa De Reacts To 'Dreadful' <i>Toxic</i> Reviews, Reveals What She Watched To Get Over It

Though Geetu Mohandas' Toxic opened to a thunderous response at the box office, the numbers have sharply dwindled from Day 2, in contrast. The reviews on social media have been extremely negative, and now author and columnist Shobhaa De has shared a post on how she had to watch the "much sweeter" Musafir Cafe; to get over the "toxicity".

In a video shared by her, Shobhaa De said, "Just to get over the toxicity surrounding Toxic, the reviews have been dreadful and most people are saying who could possibly sit through a film like this. But this is not about Toxic, this is about something much, much sweeter."

She continued, "To get over the Toxic effect, I watched the charming Musafir Cafe;. And Vikrant Massey - I can't imagine any woman not falling in love with a man like him. Dependable, charming, he plays Chander Mohan with a certain throwaway nonchalance. And Vedika Pinto - she is combustible. She should be a big star on the big screen. Tender, loving, lots of layers, great script. Lovely story."

She added, "The locations - Mussoorie - I immediately wanted to take a flight and rush up to Mussoorie to enjoy a cafe; experience like the one shown in the show. It's just the right sentiment, hitting the right notes without overstating anything. It's so heartwarming. It's like having hot soup on a very cold, misty evening in Mussoorie. If you haven't watched Musafir Cafe; that's my recommendation."

About Toxic

The Yash-led film, which crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on its opening day, earned Rs 36.40 crore nett in India on Thursday, according to Sacnilk.

The film recorded 26.6% occupancy across 19,413 shows on Thursday.

Its second-day earnings fell by around 64% compared to its opening-day collection of Rs 101.10 crore nett.

So far, Toxic has accumulated Rs 137.50 crore nett at the Indian box office in two days.

The film is currently performing better in Hindi compared to Kannada, its original language. The Telugu version has also contributed significantly to the overall numbers, while the Tamil and Malayalam versions have recorded comparatively lower collections.

ALSO READ | Toxic Box Office Collection Day 2: Yash-Starrer Sees 64% Drop, Collects Rs 36.40 Crore