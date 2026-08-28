<i>Toxic</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Yash-Starrer Sees 64% Drop, Collects Rs 36.40 Crore

Geetu Mohandas's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has recorded a significant drop in its box office earnings on the second day of its release.

What's Happening

The Yash-led film, which crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on its opening day, earned Rs 36.40 crore nett in India on Thursday, according to Sacnilk.

The film recorded 26.6% occupancy across 19,413 shows on Thursday.

Its second-day earnings fell by around 64% compared to its opening-day collection of Rs 101.10 crore nett.

So far, Toxic has accumulated Rs 137.50 crore nett at the Indian box office in two days.

The film is currently performing better in Hindi compared to Kannada, its original language. The Telugu version has also contributed significantly to the overall numbers, while the Tamil and Malayalam versions have recorded comparatively lower collections.

Toxic vs Dhurandhar 2

Toxic's second-day performance has also been compared with Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which was initially expected to clash with the Yash-starrer. The Ranveer Singh-led sequel earned Rs 80.72 crore on its second day, considerably higher than Toxic's Rs 36.40 crore.

Toxic, however, has performed better than the first installment of the franchise in terms of second-day earnings. Dhurandhar had earned Rs 32 crore on its second day.

Dhurandhar 2 had collected Rs 226 crore in India within its first two days, including around Rs 81 crore on day two. Its opening day collection stood at Rs 102.55 crore, while it had also earned Rs 43 crore from its premieres.

Toxic, meanwhile, opened with Rs 101.10 crore nett in India and reportedly grossed Rs 140 crore worldwide on its first day. It recorded 56.1% occupancy across 24,579 shows. The film earned Rs 55 crore from its Hindi version and Rs 23.30 crore from Kannada on opening day.

Background

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations LLP, respectively.

The film features Yash in dual roles as Raya and Ticket. Its cast also includes Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.

Officially announced in 2023, Toxic was mounted on a massive budget and generated considerable anticipation ahead of its release. However, following its theatrical debut, the film received criticism for its depiction of violence and sensuality, as well as for what some viewers felt was a lack of emotional depth.