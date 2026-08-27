Amid <i>Toxic</i> Backlash, Yash's Sweet Video Fixing Wife Radhika Pandit's Hair Goes Viral

Yash's Toxic was released in cinemas yesterday and has opened to mixed reviews. While a section of netizens praised Yash's acting skills, many others seemed unimpressed with the film and expressed their disappointment on social media. Amid the criticism, a sweet video of Yash went viral online.

In the video, the couple was seen wearing traditional outfits, with Yash adorably fixing Radhika's hair. The clip quickly grabbed attention on Instagram, with netizens flooding the comments section with messages. Take a look at the video below:

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic is a period gangster action drama set in Goa during the time when the region was still under Portuguese rule. Yash plays a dual role, while Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth also feature in key roles.

While some viewers have praised Yash's screen presence, the action sequences, music, and performances, others have raised concerns about the story, editing, and pacing.

One fan was particularly impressed with Yash and the film's presentation, writing, "Yash has a bossy screen presence, and the terrific background score elevates his scenes to the next level. It's his show all the way. Whistle-worthy dialogues and scenes, plenty of violence, and an expected dose of intimacy. So far, it's engaging and intriguing."

One viewer had a much harsher take, saying, "Guys, I'm not exaggerating. Toxic is the disaster of the decade."

Another reaction focused on the film's first half and editing. The viewer said, "The first half of #TOXIC was straight-up torture. It feels like watching a 90-minute trailer. The editing is completely off, there is zero emotional connection, and scene after scene just drags on. My friends literally walked out. Pure pain."

Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has been bankrolled by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.



Also Read: Toxic: Does Female Pleasure Become A Pawn To Sell 'Daddy Issues'?