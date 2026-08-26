On <i>Toxic</i> Release Day, Ram Gopal Varma Says 'Watching <i>Dhurandhar</i> Again'. Internet Reacts

Yash's Toxic hit the big screens today (August 26), but the Geetu Mohandas directorial has received mostly negative reactions from audiences and social media users so far. Amid the mixed response, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma appeared to take a subtle dig at the film while praising Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar.

Taking to X, Ram Gopal Varma wrote, "Now watching #Dhurandhar again."

The filmmaker's post quickly caught the attention of internet users, with many interpreting it as a reference to the response to Toxic. Several users joined in, with one commenting, "Bro is more toxic than #toxic."

Another user wrote, "TOXIC Audience: What the hell was that?"

"Dhurandhar announcement >>>>> Toxic movie," read another comment.

One user suggested that Varma was making the most of the situation, writing, "Sirji, if #Toxic is already giving disaster vibes, saving your time and watching #Dhurandhar again."

A fan also addressed Varma directly, recalling his earlier films. The comment read, "Sir actually I am from Karnataka and i am a huge fan of you since sarkar, rann, raktacharitra.. But couldnt expected from you such a great filmmaker doing unessasary things.. Thank you sir."

Another user was convinced that the filmmaker's post was a deliberate dig at Toxic, writing, "That was some dig at #Toxic."

The Dhurandhar comparison continued in the comments, with one user saying, "Thank God Toxic wasn't released against Dhurandhar. Would've been a huge failure."

Another comment read, "People after watching #Toxic will watch #Dhurandhar again."

Some users even described Varma's post as "Ragebatting Geetu Mohandas", while another wrote, "This hurts without even mentioning anything."

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film is a period gangster action drama set against the backdrop of Goa during a time when the region was still under Portuguese rule. Yash plays a dual role, with Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth also playing key roles.