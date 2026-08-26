Anupam Kher And Kirron Kher Complete 41 Years Of Marriage, Actor Shares Heartfelt Note

We have seen Anupam Kher and his wife, actress Kirron Kher, deliver some terrific performances over the years, putting their hearts and souls into their work. But beyond their achievements, the two are also real-life sweethearts.

The couple has now completed 41 years of marriage. To mark the occasion, the Saaransh actor posted a heartfelt note on social media. He shared a series of pictures of the duo from different timelines.

Reflecting on their journey over the years, Anupam spoke about the good times as well as the challenging ones, while highlighting how their companionship and togetherness have remained constant through it all. “HAPPY 41ST ANNIVERSARY TO US!,” the post read. He mentioned that he and Kirron are two very different people, yet what has kept them together all these years is the mutual respect for each other.

Anupam wrote, “When you start running out of photographs to post on your anniversary because you have already used most of them in the previous years, you know you have been married for a very long time! 41 years,” with a hint of humour.

He mentioned that there has been love, laughter, arguments, disagreements, togetherness, individual journeys, difficult times, wonderful times! “In other words, a marriage,” he added.

“Kirron and I are very different people. And perhaps that is what has made these 41 years so interesting. We have always given each other the space to be ourselves. There is love, of course, but over the years I think mutual respect becomes equally precious,” Anupam Kher said.

According to him, life changes, people change, and so do the circumstances. “But there is something beautiful about knowing that after all these years, there is someone who has witnessed so much of your life!! And you have witnessed theirs. So here's to 41 years of us! Imperfect, independent, sometimes irritating, sometimes impossible, but always there for each other.”

“Happy Anniversary, dearest Kirron! May God bless us. And may we continue walking beside each other for many, many more years. Love always,” he concluded.

On the work front, Anupam Kher is known for films like Lamhe, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Ram Lakhan and many more. Kirron Kher, meanwhile, has delivered memorable performances in films such as Devdas, Dostana and Veer-Zaara.