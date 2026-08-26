Yash's <i>Toxic</i> Makers Have A Special Request For Theatres On Release Day

Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has finally hit the cinema screens today, August 26. The Geetu Mohandas directorial has been one of the most talked-about releases of the year, with its dark gangster world, stylish visuals and big ensemble cast adding to the buzz.

And now, on the day of its theatrical release, the makers have shared a special notice for theatres screening the film. The notice is about something audiences may not usually think about while watching a movie – the sound level inside the cinema hall.

Toxic Makers Ask Theatres To Start At Dolby Fader Level 5.0

The notice is addressed to all theatres screening Toxic. It starts with a simple message: “A quick note on the sound playback for Toxic, to be passed on to all the theatres screening the film.”

The makers then explain that the final sound mix was monitored and approved at a Dolby processor fader level of 5.0. They have requested theatres to start playback at the same level.

“The final mix was monitored and approved at a Dolby processor fader level of 5.0. We request that every screen starts playback at 5.0. This is the level at which the mix sits in the balance we intended.”

Basically, the team wants the sound to be played at the level at which the film's final mix was designed and approved. The reason is to make sure that the dialogue, quieter portions and the overall balance of the soundtrack come through properly.

Theatres Can Turn It Up, But Not Below 5.0

The notice also gives projectionists and theatre managers some flexibility. If the sound feels low inside a particular theatre, they can increase the level, but only in small steps.

The makers have specifically warned theatres against lowering the sound below 5.0.

The notice states, “If, and only if, the projectionist or theatre manager feels the level is low for their room, they may raise it in small steps. Please do not go below 5.0 under any circumstances, as the dialogue will lose clarity and the quieter passages will get lost since the mix is very dynamic.”

The makers have also summed up the instructions for theatres: set the Dolby processor fader to 5.0 before the show, increase it only if needed and only in small steps, and “Kindly not go below 5.0.”

More About Yash's Toxic

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is directed by Geetu Mohandas and features Yash in the lead alongside Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. The film has been backed by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.