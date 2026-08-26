Ananya Panday And Walker Blanco Break Up After 2 Years Of Dating: Report

Ananya Panday has been rumoured to be dating Walker Blanco for the last two years. However, latest reports suggest that the couple has called it quits.

According to a source quoted by ETimes, it was Ananya's decision to end the relationship last week. The source further stated that the breakup was mutual and there are no hard feelings between the two.

Ananya and Walker Blanco, who met during a high-profile wedding, have often been spotted together over the last two years. They have also been featured in each other's Instagram posts. Although the duo never officially confirmed their relationship, fans had plenty of hints to believe they were actually dating.

Walker was also invited to Ananya Panday's intimate birthday celebration. On the special day, he shared a heartwarming note for the actress. “Happy birthday, beautiful. You are so special. I love you, Anniee!"

Although Walker did not confirm anything about their relationship, many fans took this to be an official confirmation of them dating. Moreover, Ananya was also seen sporting a necklace with his initials.

Previously, during an interview with Health Shots, Ananya opened up about her thoughts on love and relationships and shared, “For me, love is friendship. (Mere liye pyaar dosti hai,) as Shah Rukh Khan sir says. It's all about that connection, trust, and the ability to be yourself. I don't think love is tied down to just a romantic relationship. Love exists everywhere."

She further added, “When I was younger, I used to think there's this one big love that exists and you won't feel love for anyone else. But I feel love for so many people – my friends, my family, everyone! So, I think my definition of love being tied down to one soulmate has changed growing up.”

Walker Blanco is a former model from Chicago. He has been linked to Bollywood circles through his friendships with several celebrities.